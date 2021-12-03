CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Down 17.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP). Shares have lost about 17.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CRISPR Therapeutics AG due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

CRISPR Therapeutics Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag

CRISPR Therapeutics reported third-quarter 2021 net loss per share of $1.67, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.69 but wider than the loss of $1.32 in the year-ago period.

CRISPR Therapeutics' total revenues, which comprise grants and collaboration revenues, came in at $0.8 million for the third quarter compared with $0.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.9 million.

The company is solely dependent on Vertex Pharmaceuticals for collaboration revenues.

Quarter in Detail

For the reported quarter, research and development expenses were $105.3 million, up 48.3% from the year-ago figure due to increased headcount expenses and development costs for advancing the hemoglobinopathies and immuno-oncology programs.

General and administrative expenses also surged 13.1% year over year to $24.4 million due to higher headcount-related costs.

As of Sep 30, 2021, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $2.5 billion compared with $2.6 billion on Jun 30, 2021.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.