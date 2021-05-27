CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Down 12.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP). Shares have lost about 12.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CRISPR Therapeutics AG due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

CRISPR Therapeutics Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

CRISPR Therapeutics reported first-quarter 2021 loss per share of $1.51, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.45. The company had reported a loss of $1.15 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company's total revenues, which comprise grants and collaboration revenues, came in at $0.5 million in the first quarter, compared with $0.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line however substantially missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5 million.

Quarter in Detail

In the reported quarter, research and development expenses were $90.6 million, up 67.1% from the year-ago figure due to increased headcount and development costs for pipeline development.

General and administrative expenses also surged 25% year over year to $24.5 million due to higher headcount-related costs.

As of Mar 31, 2021, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.8 billion compared with $1.7 billion as at Dec 31, 2020.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted 145.82% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.