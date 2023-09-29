CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $45.39, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$1.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.52 million, up 22704.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.97 per share and revenue of $271.03 million, which would represent changes of +40.55% and +22523.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.