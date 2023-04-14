CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $50.31, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 7.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$1.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.61 million, up 3901.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$7.35 per share and revenue of $155.02 million, which would represent changes of +12.08% and +12839.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.57% higher. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

