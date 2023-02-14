CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $50.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.14% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.11% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.32, down 26.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.18 million, down 5.6% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

