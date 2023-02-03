CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $55.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 18.27% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.97% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$2.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.18 million, down 5.6% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRSP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

