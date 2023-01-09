CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $46.68, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$2.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.46 million, down 3.38% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

