CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the most recent trading day at $76.70, moving -1.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.23, down 123.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.23 million, down 99.53% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$8.98 per share and revenue of $187.03 million, which would represent changes of -291.06% and -79.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.