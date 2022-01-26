CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $61.84, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 11.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$1.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.39 million, up 1356.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRSP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.