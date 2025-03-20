CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) ending at $41.17, denoting a -1.84% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 20.9% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 0.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.31, marking an 8.39% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.21 million, showing a 942% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$5.13 per share and a revenue of $55.61 million, demonstrating changes of -18.2% and +49.04%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.9% lower within the past month. Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.