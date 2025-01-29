CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $41.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.

The company's stock has climbed by 6.22% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.17, marking a 206.36% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.83 million, down 94.62% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2% lower. CRISPR Therapeutics AG presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.