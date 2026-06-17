CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) ended the recent trading session at $53.09, demonstrating a +2.06% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.35%.

The stock of company has risen by 9.31% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$1.13, indicating a 12.4% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.42 million, showing a 733.26% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.89 per share and revenue of $28.88 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.42% and +722.82%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.26% higher. Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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