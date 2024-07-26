CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) standing at $57.92, reflecting a +0.61% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.95% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.37, signifying a 39.8% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.39 million, down 88.02% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$5.52 per share and a revenue of $89.43 million, signifying shifts of -184.54% and -75.91%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.06% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

