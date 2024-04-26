CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed the latest trading day at $53.91, indicating a +0.34% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 21.17% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 5.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.15% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.63, signifying a 143.28% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.31 million, indicating a 91.69% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$6.24 per share and a revenue of $105.41 million, representing changes of -221.65% and -71.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

