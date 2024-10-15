CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $48.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.01%.

The the stock of company has risen by 0.18% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 3.35% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.45, down 2.84% from the prior-year quarter.

CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.58 per share and revenue of $64.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -187.63% and -82.7%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

