CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) reached $38.25, with a +1.38% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 15.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.27, marking a 11.19% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.24 million, showing a 947.2% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$5.09 per share and a revenue of $56.98 million, indicating changes of -17.28% and +52.69%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

