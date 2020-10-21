CRISPR Reports Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 1 Trial Of CTX110 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) reported positive top-line results from the ongoing phase 1 CARBON trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CTX110, an allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy targeting CD19+ B-cell malignancies. In the study, 50% complete response rate was achieved at three months in the Dose Level 3 cohort. Safety profile was acceptable at Dose Level 3 or below, the company said.

"We are highly encouraged by the data which demonstrate the promise of allogeneic therapies in treating hematological malignancies. We continue to enroll patients and look forward to additional data read-outs for this program as well as our other allogeneic CAR-T programs, CTX120 and CTX130, next year," said Samarth Kulkarni, CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics.

