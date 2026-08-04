CRISPR Q2 Net Loss Narrows; Multiple Clinical Updates For Gene Therapy Pipeline Ahead In H2 2026

(RTTNews) - CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), a gene editing company, reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026, reflecting a narrower net loss. In addition, the company provided an update on the clinical pipeline.

Read on to unpack the details.

Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics' CRISPR/Cas9 (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats /CRISPR-associated protein 9) platform is a gene-editing technology that alters specific sequences of genomic DNA.

CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex established a strategic research collaboration in 2015 to discover and develop therapies for genetic causes of human disease.

The lead product candidate, CASGEVY, is the first approved therapy to emerge from this collaboration. CASGEVY is a gene-edited cell therapy for eligible patients with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) or Transfusion-Dependent ß-Thalassemia (TDT). CASGEVY is approved in 39 countries across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

In 2023, CASGEVY was initially approved by the U.S FDA for the treatment of patients aged 12 years and older with SCD with recurrent vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) and Transfusion-Dependent ß-Thalassemia.

Notably, the U.S. FDA recently approved CASGEVY in children 2 years of age and older with SCD or TDT.

The company is also advancing gene therapies for therapeutic areas including total knee arthroplasty, thromboembolic, clotting-related indications, autoimmune disease, hematologic malignancies, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter of 2026, net loss narrowed to $91.2 million from $208.5 million in the prior year.

As of June 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $2,364.4 million.

Near Term Pipeline Updates

- The company has completed regulatory submissions for CASGEVY in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom for the treatment of children 5 to 11 years of age with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia.

- For Zugocabtagene geleucel in development for autoimmune disease and hematologic malignancies, the company is expected to provide update in the second half of 2026.

- The company expects to provide a Phase 1b clinical update for CTX310, a CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Targeting ANGPTL3, in the second half of 2026.

- CTX340, targeting angiotensinogen (AGT), has received IND clearance from the FDA, and the company has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with refractory hypertension.

- For CTX460, targeting SERPINA1 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), the company has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for CTX460.

- CRISPR Therapeutics and Sirius Therapeutics entered into a strategic collaboration in 2025 to develop and commercialise siRNA therapies for thromboembolic disorders and other serious diseases.

- For CTX611 (SRSD107), a long-acting siRNA therapy being developed under the collaboration for thromboembolic and clotting-related indications, which is currently advancing through a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty, an update is expected in the second half of 2026.

"We enter the second half of 2026 well positioned, with a number of important milestones ahead across our pipeline," said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics.

Stock Performance

CRSP has traded between $44.12 and $78.48 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $49.57, up 3.29%.

As of writing, CRSP was up 0.87% at $50 in the overnight market.

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