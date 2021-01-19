CRISPR (CRSP) Up More Than 80% in Past 3 Months: Here's Why

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP have rallied 87.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s increase of 15.4%.



The company has made rapid progress with the development of its lead pipeline candidate, CTX001. The candidate is an investigational ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy, which is currently being developed for treating sickle cell disease (“SCD”) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (“TDT”) in partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX.

In December 2020, the companies announced promising additional data on CTX001, which demonstrated a consistent and sustained response in treating patients with SCD and TDT. Treatment with CTX001 showed that all seven patients with TDT remained transfusion independent until the last follow-up, while all three patients with SCD were free of vaso-occlusive crises through the last follow-up.

Both diseases have a significant unmet medical need, and if successfully developed and commercialized, the candidate can lend a huge boost to CRISPR Therapeutics’ prospects.

Notably, CTX001 has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Fast Track, and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA for both TDT and SCD. The European Commission has granted Orphan Drug Designation to the gene therapy candidate for both indications.

Genomic editing to repair a defective genetic material that causes diseases using CRISPR technology is probably one of the most promising and exciting healthcare innovations seen in decades. The technology has the potential to change how diseases, especially those caused by genetic mutations, are treated.

Though the market holds great potential, competition remains stiff in the space. Other companies like Intellia Therapeutics NTLA and Editas Medicine EDIT are also engaged in developing candidates to address different indications using CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology.

CRISPR Therapeutics is also developing three gene-edited allogeneic cell therapy programs, chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) candidates, CTX110, CTX120 and CTX130 for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers. Several data readouts on the above candidates are expected in the ongoing year and a positive outcome might drive the stock further up in the days ahead.

CRISPR Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

