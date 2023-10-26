CRISPR (CRSP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on updates related to CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s CRSP pipeline candidates when it reports third-quarter 2023 results.

Factors to Note

Without an approved/marketed product in its portfolio, the focus is expected to be on updates related to CRSP's pipeline candidates.

The company’s top line comprises grants and collaboration revenues from its partnership with large-cap biotech Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX.

CRISPR Therapeutics’ lead pipeline candidate is exa-cel (formerly CTX001). This investigational ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy is being evaluated in late-stage studies for treating transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (“TDT”) and sickle cell disease (“SCD”). The therapy is being developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

CRISPR and Vertex completed the biologics license application (“BLA”) submissions with the FDA, for exa-cel, in SCD and TDT indications. A final decision is expected by Dec 8, 2023, and Mar 30, 2024, respectively.

An FDA advisory committee meeting is scheduled on Oct 31 to give its recommendation on the exa-cel BLA. Though these recommendations are not binding on the agency, they are considered before arriving at a final decision. An update on this meeting is expected at the Q3 earnings conference call.

Besides exa-cel, CRISPR is also developing two next-generation CAR-T cell therapy candidates, namely CTX110 and CTX130, targeting hematological and solid tumor cancers. Earlier this year, CRISPR started separate phase I/II studies on new CAR-T candidates, CTX112 (targeting CD19-positive B-cell malignancies) and CTX131 (targeting relapsed or refractory solid tumors).

Updates regarding the progress of the above development programs are anticipated in the upcoming earnings release. Activities related to developing CRSP’s pipeline candidates are also likely to have escalated operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Surprise History

CRSP’s earnings surpassed expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, witnessing an average earnings surprise of 39.19%. In the last reported quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates by 55.05%.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics have declined 3.6% in the year compared with the industry’s plunge of 21.6%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CRISPR Therapeutics this time around. The combination ofa positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: CRISPR Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of -14.84% as the Most Accurate Estimate pegged at a loss of $2.27 per share is wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.98.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the overall healthcarespace, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Biogen BIIB has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Biogen’s stock has declined 10.9% year to date. Biogen beat earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 10.53%, on average. Biogen is scheduled to release its third-quarter results on Nov 8, before market open.

GSK plc GSK has an Earnings ESP of +5.07% and a Zacks Rank #3.

GSK’s stock has gained 2.6% year to date. GSK beat earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, witnessing an average earnings surprise of 12.40%. GSK is scheduled to release its Q3 results on Nov 1.

