CRISPR (CRSP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on the updates related to CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s CRSP progress with its pipeline candidates when it reports first-quarter 2022 results.

CRSP’s earnings surpassed expectations in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the other two occasions, with the average surprise being 29.2%. In the last reported quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 5.8%.

In the year so far, shares of CRISPR Therapeutics have declined 26.7% compared with the industry’s 16.4% fall.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Consider

With no marketed product in its portfolio, we expect the focus of the first-quarter conference call to be on the updates related to CRISPR Therapeutics’ pipeline. CRSP’s top line mainly comprises grants and collaboration revenues and on this front, it is mainly dependent on Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX.

As part of its collaboration with Vertex, CRISPR Therapeutics is evaluating CTX001, an investigational ex-vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy, for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia indications in two separate phase I/II studies. CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals already achieved the target enrolment in both these studies and intend to file regulatory applications for CTX001 to treat both indications by this year-end.

CRISPR Therapeuticsis also advancing its wholly-owned immuno-oncology pipeline, which currently consists of three chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy candidates, namely CTX110, CTX120 and CTX130, for the treatment of hematological and solid-tumor cancers.

CRSP is currently evaluating CTX110 in the phase I CARBON study for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. Earlier this February, management announced that CRISPR Therapeutics expanded the ongoing early-stage CARBON study into a pivotal one and implemented consolidation dosing in patients. CRSP is expected to report additional data from this study later this year.

A phase I study is investigating the safety and efficacy of several dose levels of CTX120 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Two ongoing independent phase I studies are also evaluating the safety and efficacy of several dose levels of CTX130 for treating solid tumors and certain hematologic malignancies. Top-line data from all these studies is expected in first-half 2022.

Apart from the above, CRISPR Therapeutics is expanding its ex-vivo expertise in the field of regenerative medicines. In February, management had announced that CRSP dosed the first patient in an early-stage study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immune evasion of its investigational allogeneic stem cell-derived therapy VCTX210 for the type I diabetes.

Activities related to the development of pipeline candidates are likely to have escalated operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CRISPR Therapeuticsthis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: CRISPR Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of $1.91.

Zacks Rank: CRISPR Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

