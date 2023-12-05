CRISPR (CRSP) to Focus on Next-Generation CAR T Pipeline

CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP announced new updates on its immuno-oncology pipeline, focused on developing CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates.

CRSP announced its decision to discontinue the development of first-generation allogeneic CAR T product candidates, CTX110 (targeting CD19) and CTX130 (targeting CD70). Management will focus on developing their respective next-generation CAR T candidates, CTX112 and CTX131. As part of this decision, it will transition patients treated with first-generation candidates to long-term follow-up programs where needed.

This decision is based on preliminary data from ongoing early-stage clinical studies, which suggest that CTX112 and CTX131 have the potential to improve upon the clinical profile observed with CTX110 and CTX130, respectively.

Per management, the gene-edits made for next-generation candidates lead to significantly higher CAR T cell expansion and functional persistence in patients compared with the first-generation candidates. Also, CTX112 and CTX131 have demonstrated increased manufacturing robustness, with a higher and more consistent number of CAR T cells produced per batch.

In May 2023, management announced that it had started separate phase I/II studies on CTX112 (targeting CD19-positive B-cell malignancies) and CTX131 (targeting relapsed or refractory solid tumors). These candidates have demonstrated the potential to enhance CAR-T potency and reduce CAR T exhaustion.

CRISPR Therapeutics also announced its plans to expand the next-generation candidates beyond immune-oncology indications. The company intends to expand CTX112 into autoimmune indications. In this regard, management intends to start a clinical study evaluating CTX112 in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) indication by first-half 2024.

Year to date, shares of CRISPR Therapeutics have surged 75.9% against the industry's 21.2% decline.



Prior to the discontinuation decision, CRISPR was developing CTX110 and CTX130 in separate clinical studies for hematological and solid-tumor cancers. A phase II study evaluating the consolidation dosing regimen of CTX110 was enrolling patients. The company was also evaluating the safety and efficacy of CTX130 in two ongoing early-stage studies for treating solid tumors such as renal cell carcinoma and certain T-cell and B-cell hematologic malignancies.

Management claims that the ongoing studies on CTX110 and CTX130 have provided important proof of concept that allogeneic CAR T cells can produce durable remissions following a standard lymphodepletion regimen.

These updates just come a few days prior to the FDA’s final decision on CRISPR Therapeutics’ regulatory filing on the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy exa-cel to treat sickle cell disease (SCD). A final decision is expected by Dec 8, 2023. The company also submitted a regulatory filing with the agency for exa-cel in transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT), whose decision is expected by Mar 30, 2024.

Exa-cel has been developed by CRSP in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX. Earlier this month, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) of the U.K. granted conditional marketing authorization to exa-cel for treating SCD and TDT indications. CRISPR and Vertex will market exa-cel in the U.K. under the trade name Casgevy.

Following the U.K. authorization, the CRISPR/Vertex partnered therapy became the first CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy to get regulatory approval in the world. CRISPR and Vertex have also filed similar regulatory submissions for exa-cel in the European Union, which were validated in January.

