CRISPR (CRSP) Shares Rise 24% in the Last Quarter: Here's Why

In the last quarter, shares of CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP have gained 24.1% against the industry's 3.4% fall.



The steep rise in the stock price can be associated with the completion of the biologics license applications (BLAs) to the FDA for exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel) and its subsequent acceptance to treat sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) by CRISPR and partner, Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX.

The companies started the BLA submission in November 2022 and announced completing the same in April 2023. Notably, if exa-cel is approved in Europe or the United States, it will trigger a $200 million milestone payment which we expect the company to receive in the fourth quarter of 2023.

CRISPR is rapidly leveraging its CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform to make therapies for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, cancer, diabetes and other diseases. Currently, it has no marketed drug in its portfolio. Its lead pipeline candidate is exa-cel.

Exa-cel is an investigational, autologous, ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, developed to treat SCD or TDT. The completion of the BLA filing for exa-cel is a milestone as it is the first regulatory filing for a CRISPR-based treatment within a decade of the CRISPR platform’s discovery.

In June 2023, CRSP and VRTX announced that the FDA has accepted its BLAs for exa-cel to treat SCD and TDT. Furthermore, The FDA granted priority review to the BLA filing for exa-cel in SCD indication, while the exa-cel filing in TDT indication has been accepted for a standard review by the agency. Final decisions on the BLAs for exa-cel in SCD and TDT indications are expected by Dec 8, 2023 and Mar 30, 2024, respectively.

Unlike standard reviews that require a time of 12 months for completion, priority reviews shorten the FDA's review timeline to eight months.

The BLA submission is supported by data from the ongoing phase III studies, CLIMB-111 and CLIMB-121, and an ongoing long-term follow-up study, CLIMB-131.

Both SCD and TDT have significant unmet medical needs and if successfully developed and commercialized, exa-cel can provide a huge boost to CRISPR Therapeutics’ prospects. The company, along with Vertex, has also initiated two new phase III studies evaluating exa-cel in pediatric patients with TDT and SCD.

Vertex and CRISPR also filed similar submissions on exa-cel in Europe and the U.K. in December 2022 that were validated by the respective regulatory authorities in January 2023.

Apart from exa-cel, ViaCyte (now acquired by Vertex) and CRISPR are developing stem-cell therapies for diabetes. VRTX is currently enrolling study participants in a phase I/II study evaluating VCTX211, a stem-derived candidate for type I diabetes indication. This March, Vertex signed another agreement with CRSP to accelerate the development of the former’s hypoimmune cell therapies for type I diabetes.

Besides its collaboration with Vertex, the company is also developing two gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy candidates, CTX110 and CTX130, targeting hematological and solid tumor cancers in separate early-to-mid-stage studies. In May 2023, CRISPR announced that it has started separate phase I/II studies on new CAR-T candidates, which are CTX112 (targeting CD19-positive B-cell malignancies) and CTX131 (targeting relapsed or refractory solid tumors).

