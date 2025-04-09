CRISPIDEA PRIVATE LIMITED Upgrades Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt () (SIEGY)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, CRISPIDEA PRIVATE LIMITED upgraded their outlook for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SIEGY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.18% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt () is $132.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $76.99 to a high of $162.94. The average price target represents an increase of 41.18% from its latest reported closing price of $94.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt () is 79,669MM, an increase of 4.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIEGY is 0.72%, an increase of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.36% to 2,805K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 547K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 99.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIEGY by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 291K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

HWAIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Value Opportunities Fund Class I holds 250K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares , representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIEGY by 8.62% over the last quarter.

CHDEX - Cullen High Dividend Equity Fund Retail Class holds 209K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - CTIVP - T. Rowe Price Large Cap Value Fund Class 1 holds 173K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares , representing a decrease of 83.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIEGY by 51.67% over the last quarter.

