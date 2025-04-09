CRISPIDEA PRIVATE LIMITED Upgrades Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (BRSE:SIN)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, CRISPIDEA PRIVATE LIMITED upgraded their outlook for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (BRSE:SIN) from Hold to Buy.

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIN is 1.04%, an increase of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.40% to 119,237K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,430K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,365K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIN by 9.95% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 7,688K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,803K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIN by 0.23% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 7,221K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,181K shares , representing a decrease of 13.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIN by 4.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,435K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,350K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIN by 5.54% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,786K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,739K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIN by 9.01% over the last quarter.

