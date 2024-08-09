CRISPIDEA PRIVATE LIMITED Upgrades ASML Holding N.V. (XTRA:ASME)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, CRISPIDEA PRIVATE LIMITED upgraded their outlook for ASML Holding N.V. (XTRA:ASME) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.31% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for ASML Holding N.V. is 1.094,34 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 777,58 € to a high of 1.375,82 €. The average price target represents an increase of 37.31% from its latest reported closing price of 797,00 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ASML Holding N.V. is 30,352MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASML Holding N.V.. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASME is 1.97%, an increase of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 64,331K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,446K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,390K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASME by 2.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,260K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,210K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASME by 22.85% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,145K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,196K shares , representing a decrease of 33.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASME by 7.69% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,384K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASME by 1.35% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,237K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,341K shares , representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASME by 3.95% over the last quarter.

