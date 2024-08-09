CRISPIDEA PRIVATE LIMITED Upgrades ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0M42)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, CRISPIDEA PRIVATE LIMITED upgraded their outlook for ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0M42) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.50% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is 1,188.84 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 844.73 GBX to a high of 1,494.63 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 32.50% from its latest reported closing price of 897.26 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt () is 27,996MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,125 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASML Holding N.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 177 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M42 is 0.67%, an increase of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.81% to 99,972K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,507K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,588K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M42 by 17.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,252K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,888K shares , representing a decrease of 14.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M42 by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,328K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,436K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M42 by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 3,099K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,968K shares , representing a decrease of 60.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M42 by 29.34% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 2,758K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

