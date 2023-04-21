CRISPIDEA PRIVATE LIMITED Maintains ABB (SIX:ABBN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CRISPIDEA PRIVATE LIMITED maintained coverage of ABB (SIX:ABBN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DBEU - Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF holds 79K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 15.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBN by 1.32% over the last quarter.

FIRST TRUST VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - First Trust International Developed Capital Strength Portfolio Class II holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBN by 5.53% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM International Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 129K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBN by 3.79% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA International Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 71K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBN by 1.27% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST AllianzGI World Trends Portfolio holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABB. This is a decrease of 117 owner(s) or 24.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABBN is 0.57%, an increase of 151.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 203,588K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

