Crisis-Proof Your Portfolio with These Key Moves

To paraphrase the political philosopher Thomas Paine, “These are the times that try investors’ souls.”

The stock market is serving up a daily diet of minus signs, and almost every attempt to buy a stock “on the cheap” grabs a heaping plate of double-digit losses.

Times like these are miserable, exhausting… and downright frightening.

However, as we have learned over the long span of financial market history, times like these are also the moments that offer outstanding investment opportunities.

The ideal timing is uncertain, of course. But down-and-out markets are the ones that deliver up-and-away gains… eventually.

With that thought in mind, I want to share with you a special issue written by InvestorPlace CEO, Brian Hunt.

Brian is a masterful storyteller, and what he explains in How to Build a Crisis-Proof, Inflation-Proof Portfolio is engaging, eye-opening, and absolutely critical.

You’ll recognize many of the themes he touches on – intelligent asset allocation, the “zigging and zagging” of converse assets, diversifying your portfolio holdings… and more.

If you’re new here or you’d like a refresher on all of those topics, I’ve compiled a quick list of recent articles that cover the “dos” (and, perhaps more importantly, the “do NOTs”) of surviving thriving in an intensely volatile bear market….

Sitting on the sidelines is tempting during down periods, but the truth is, there is always a bull market somewhere. We’ve waited long enough for the storm to pass, and now’s the time to tiptoe back into the market… but that doesn’t mean that any investment you find is a worthwhile one. But here’s what I think is…

The statement “Don’t fear the bear market” has a similar feel to Blue Öyster Cult’s 1976 hit “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” – why the heck wouldn’t we fear the reaper or the bear market? Bear markets, like the Grim Reaper, are not known for boding well; they are often thought to be harbingers of worst things to come… and you’d be out of your mind not to fear them – even a little bit. But I disagree… and here are three reasons why.

Playing offense and defense is paramount to an investor’s success in a bear market – or even a recession. However, even though many stocks suffer during drawbacks, there is no bear market on earth that can tamp down the power of macro investing… and specifically, parking your money in burgeoning megatrends…

Step Lightly

Things are rarely as bad as they may seem, but that sliver of positivity doesn’t stave off the devastation and frustration one feels when watching their portfolios tick lower… lower… and lower still.

I get it. I’m as over it as you are.

But, as Brian mentions in How to Build a Crisis-Proof, Inflation-Proof Portfolio, there is a concrete, step-by-step plan you can execute that can help grow your wealth in good times… and protect it during the bad.

And as I’ve alluded to many times over this past year, whether it’s discussing the current state of the market, the travel comeback, or revenge investing, it is always darkest before the dawn. The market always goes on to make new highs after a bear market.

Our time is coming. Hang in there.

Regards,

Eric

