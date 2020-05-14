Crisis knocks Bouygues sales, holds off making new forecast

By contrast, Bouygues' telecoms arm showed more resilience with first-quarter revenue growing by 2.5%, as it added customers in both its broadband and mobile businesses.

The global economic downturn resulting from the current health crisis led Bouygues to withdraw its dividend and guidance last month. On Thursday it said it was still "too soon" to provide new full-year financial targets for the group. ($1 = 0.9256 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alexander Smith)

