Crisis knocks Bouygues sales, holds off making new forecast

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

French conglomerate Bouygues said on Thursday it was unable to give investors new full-year guidance as severe slowdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic hit its construction and media businesses.

By contrast, Bouygues' telecoms arm showed more resilience with first-quarter revenue growing by 2.5%, as it added customers in both its broadband and mobile businesses.

The global economic downturn resulting from the current health crisis led Bouygues to withdraw its dividend and guidance last month. On Thursday it said it was still "too soon" to provide new full-year financial targets for the group. ($1 = 0.9256 euros)

