Crisis-hit Sri Lanka's dollar bonds tumble to new record lows

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar bonds slipped as much as 1.4 cents on Monday, with longer-dated issues dropping to fresh record lows as the country's economic crisis showed no sign of abating.

Issues maturing in 2025 USY8137FAE89=TE, USY8137FAC24=TE and 2026 USY8137FAF54=TE traded at deeply distressed levels of around 38 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

The premium demanded by investors to hold Sri Lanka debt over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries rose to a record 3,571 basis points on the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified index .JPMEGDSRLR

On Saturday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it was "very concerned" about Sri Lanka's economic crisis and that it had started technical-level engagement with finance ministry and central bank officials for a loan programme.

Newly appointed Finance Minister Ali Sabry told Reuters Sri Lanka would need about $3 billion in external assistance over the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items, including fuel and medicine.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.