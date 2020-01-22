Crisis-hit Lebanon's new cabinet to meet for first time

Lebanon's new cabinet is due to meet for the first time on Wednesday, bearing a message of support from the United Nations as ministers begin the urgent task of addressing an unprecedented economic crisis.
