Crisis-hit Lebanese pound weakens to 3,000 to the dollar for first time

BEIRUT, April 14 (Reuters) - The price of scarce dollars hit 3,050 Lebanese pounds on Tuesday for the first time on the country's parallel market, where a financial crisis has wiped out half the value of the local currency.

The informal market has become a main source of cash for most people since Lebanon plunged into crisis nearly six months ago, dislodging the currency from an official peg of 1,507.5 in place for two decades.

The Lebanese pound has tumbled even more since the coronavirus pandemic forced the country into lockdown in March, with banks turning off the dollar tap.

Two foreign currency exchange bureaus told Reuters dollars traded at 3,050 to the pound on Tuesday, which they said was a first, up from 2,980 the day before.

Local broadcaster LBC called it "a new record, breaking the threshhold of 3,000 at some dealers." Two importers said they were offered rates higher than 3,000 for the first time.

Banking controls have forced most importers - except buyers of wheat, medicine and fuel - to obtain dollars on the informal market. Cash-strapped banks have curbed access to dollars and blocked transfers abroad since October, after capital inflows dried up and protests erupted against the ruling elite.

A draft of a government crisis plan floated last week saw the exchange rate weakening to 2,979 in 2024 from the official peg, which has so far been retained.

The plan, which is still under debate and has drawn criticism, was drafted in the wake of Lebanon defaulting on its hefty foreign currency debt last month.

