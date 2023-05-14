CRISIL (NSE:CRISIL) Price Target Decreased by 6.24% to 3,442.50

The average one-year price target for CRISIL (NSE:CRISIL) has been revised to 3,442.50 / share. This is an decrease of 6.24% from the prior estimate of 3,671.49 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,408.75 to a high of 3,543.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.41% from the latest reported closing price of 3,601.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRISIL. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRISIL is 0.13%, a decrease of 10.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 2,100K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,065K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRISIL by 17.12% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 230K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 221K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 173K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRISIL by 16.70% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 106K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

