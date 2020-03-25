Commodities

Crisil downgrades Air India rupee bond after guarantee invoked

Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Crisil has downgraded Air India's Rs7bn (US$92m) 9.13% bonds due on March 26 to BB+ from AAA, after the state-owned airline drew on a government guarantee.

The trustee, IDBI Trusteeship, said that it had invoked the government of India guarantee to repay the bonds, which were issued in 2010.

Air India told Crisil earlier this month that it had identified investors for a proposed new rupee bond issue which would also carry a government guarantee, according to a note from the rating agency.

