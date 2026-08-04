Crinetics Reports Wider Q2 Loss; Withdraws Guidance Ahead Of Company's Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) reported a wider net loss for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and also provided various business highlights.

The company recently began generating revenue with the commercial launch of PALSONIFY (Paltusotine) for acromegaly.

Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercialising oral therapies for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its portfolio includes the approved PALSONIFY (paltusotine) for acromegaly, while its pipeline contains developing therapies for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), Cushing's syndrome, neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), and other endocrine disorders.

FY26 Second Quarter Highlights

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, the company reported a wider net loss of $120.85 million, or $1.14 per share, from $115.64 million, or $1.23 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

The loss was attributable to increased operating expenditure on corporate infrastructure to facilitate the company's transition into a commercial-stage.

Total revenue surged by over $24 million to $25.12 million, compared to $1.03 million last year, primarily due to product revenue gained in this quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities amounted to $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2026.

Business Highlights

Crinetics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Crinetics for a total equity value of $10 billion or $8.8 billion in net cash. The proposed deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

The U.S. FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Atumelnant for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) in both pediatric patients and adults.

Business Outlook

In light of the pending acquisition by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Crinetics stated that it will not provide updated financial guidance and has withdrawn its previously issued guidance.

CRNX has traded between $25.83 and $84.00 over the last year.

Crinetics shares closed Monday at $83.76, up 0.29%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.