Crinetics To Provide Update On PALSONIFY And Topline Results From Phase 2 Trial Of Atumelnant In CAH

(RTTNews) - Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) is scheduled to host a conference call to provide an update on its lead drug PALSONIFY's commercialisation and disclose topline results from the fourth cohort of its Phase 2 trial of Atumelnant in congenital adrenal hyperplasia or CAH, today.

The webcast is scheduled on Monday, January 5, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

PALSONIFY, also known as paltusotine, is a somatostatin receptor agonist once-daily, oral treatment approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of adults with acromegaly who have had an inadequate response to surgery and/or for whom surgery is not an option. Currently, Paltusotine is also in clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumours.

Atumelnant is an oral drug being developed by Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to treat conditions such as Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) by blocking the MC2R adrenocorticotropic hormone receptor on the adrenal gland, reducing excess cortisol and androgen production.

In Jan 2025, Crinetics announced positive topline results across 3 dose cohorts from the phase 2 trial of Atumelnant in Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia. According to the trial findings, treatment with Atumelnant demonstrated substantial, rapid, and sustained statistically significant reductions in key biomarkers across various doses, including up to an 80% mean reduction in androstenedione levels. Additionally, meaningful improvements were observed in multiple clinical signs and symptoms of CAH, positively impacting patient health.

Based on these results, a Phase 3 trial in adults, dubbed CALM-CAH, was initiated.

In December 2025, Crinetics reported that the first patient had been dosed in the CALM-CAH Phase 3 trial, which evaluates atumelnant's ability to normalise adrenal androgen levels while reducing glucocorticoid levels to the physiologically normal range.

CRNX closed Friday's trade 0.39% higher at $46.73. In the overnight market, CRNX trades 0.06% higher at $46.76.

