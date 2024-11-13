News & Insights

Crinetics price target raised to $81 from $69 at H.C. Wainwright

November 13, 2024 — 06:26 am EST

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao raised the firm’s price target on Crinetics (CRNX) to $81 from $69 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says that with paltusotine’s Phase 3 for carcinoid syndrome set to kick off before year-end, Crinetics unveils a new asset for neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics again demonstrated its “drug discovery chops” with Q3 results by unveiling a new nonpeptide drug conjugate asset, CRN09682, for patients with SST2 expressing tumors, including neuroendocrine tumors, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Read More on CRNX:

