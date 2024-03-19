Crinetics Pharma's hormonal disorder drug meets main goal in late-stage study

Adds details in paragraph 2-3

March 19 (Reuters) - Crinetics Pharmaceuticals CRNX.O said on Tuesday its experimental drug to treat a hormonal disorder met the main goal in a late-stage study.

This is the second of the two late-stage studies testing the daily oral drug called paltusotine to treat patients with acromegaly, which is a rare disease that is caused by the secretion of excess growth hormone in the pituitary gland.

Uncontrolled acromegaly results in increased mortality and has a debilitating impact on daily functioning and quality of life.

