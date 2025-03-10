Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options and RSUs to New Employees Under 2021 Inducement Plan

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals granted stock options and RSUs to new employees under its 2021 Inducement Plan.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the grant of stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) to new employees on March 10, 2025, as part of their 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan. The company awarded a total of 95,675 stock options and 40,775 RSUs to fifteen non-executive employees, and an additional 80,000 stock options and 52,000 RSUs to one new executive. The stock options have an exercise price of $33.75 per share, equal to the closing stock price on that date, and will vest over four years. The RSUs will also vest over four years in equal installments. These awards aim to encourage new hires to join Crinetics, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for endocrine diseases and related conditions.

Potential Positives

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has successfully attracted talent by granting stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) to a significant number of new employees, indicating a healthy hiring initiative.

The stock options and RSUs granted will align employee interests with shareholder value, as their vesting is contingent on continued employment, which could help improve retention.

The equity awards are a material inducement for new hires, reflecting the company's strong commitment to building a competitive workforce in the pharmaceutical sector.

The announcement supports the company's strategic focus on developing novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases, potentially enhancing its market position and growth prospects.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates a significant issuance of stock options and RSUs, which may raise concerns about potential dilution of existing shareholders' equity.

The reliance on non-qualified stock option awards as inducements for new hires might suggest challenges in attracting talent without these incentives, raising questions about the company's competitive position in the labor market.

The fact that the options and RSUs are tied to continued employment could imply uncertainty regarding employee retention and job satisfaction.

FAQ

What stock options did Crinetics Pharmaceuticals grant on March 10, 2025?

Crinetics granted non-qualified stock options for 95,675 shares to non-executive employees and 80,000 shares to one executive employee.

What are Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) awarded by Crinetics?

Crinetics awarded 40,775 RSUs to non-executive employees and 52,000 RSUs to one executive employee as part of their employment package.

How will stock options and RSUs vest?

Stock options and RSUs vest over four years, with specific annual and monthly installments, subject to continued employment.

What is the exercise price for the stock options granted?

The exercise price for the stock options is $33.75 per share, equal to the closing price on the grant date.

What is Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' primary focus?

Crinetics is focused on developing therapeutics for endocrine diseases and related tumors, including investigational drugs like paltusotine.

$CRNX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRNX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CRNX Insider Trading Activity

$CRNX insiders have traded $CRNX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANA PIZZUTI (Chief Med and Dev Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,375 shares for an estimated $1,762,006 .

. MARC WILSON (CFO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,277,750

RICHARD SCOTT STRUTHERS (President & CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $575,700

STEPHEN F. BETZ (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 1,035 shares for an estimated $53,302

JEFF E. KNIGHT (Chief Operating Officer) sold 501 shares for an estimated $28,316

$CRNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $CRNX stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that on March 10, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 95,675 shares of its common stock to fifteen new non-executive employees and 80,000 to one new executive employee; and granted an aggregate of 40,775 restricted stock unit (“RSU”) awards to sixteen new non-executive employees and 52,000 to one new executive employee; in each case, under the Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the “2021 Inducement Plan”). The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with Crinetics in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).





The 2021 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for granting equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Crinetics, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Crinetics, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price of $33.75 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Crinetics’ common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 10, 2025. The shares subject to the stock options will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the shares vesting in a series of 36 successive equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to each employee’s continued employment with Crinetics on such vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over four years in equal annual installments beginning on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, also subject to each employee’s continued employment with Crinetics on such vesting dates. The stock option and RSU awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2021 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable stock option award agreement or RSU award agreement covering the respective grant.







About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals







Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Crinetics’ lead development candidate,





paltusotine





, is the first investigational once-daily, oral, selective somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) nonpeptide agonist that is in clinical development for acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics is also developing





atumelnant





, an investigational, first-in-class, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently in development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing’s disease. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule, new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease (including thyroid eye disease), diabetes, obesity and GPCR-targeted oncology indications.







Investors:







Gayathri Diwakar





Head of Investor Relations







gdiwakar@crinetics.com







(858) 345-6340







Media:







Natalie Badillo





Head of Corporate Communications









nbadillo@crinetics.com









(858) 450-6464



