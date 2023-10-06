Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (FRA:6Z4) Price Target Increased by 11.73% to 48.98

The average one-year price target for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (FRA:6Z4) has been revised to 48.98 / share. This is an increase of 11.73% from the prior estimate of 43.84 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.00 to a high of 62.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.39% from the latest reported closing price of 26.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6Z4 is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 59,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 5,298K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,290K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6Z4 by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,951K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,602K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,636K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6Z4 by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 2,306K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,947K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,555K shares, representing a decrease of 82.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6Z4 by 39.75% over the last quarter.

