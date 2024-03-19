News & Insights

Markets
CRNX

Crinetics Pharma Stock Rises On Announcement Of Positive Data From Phase 3 Studies Of Paltusotine

March 19, 2024 — 12:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) is rising over 17 percent on Tuesday following the announcement of positive results from Phase 3 PATHFNDR-2 studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of oral, once-daily investigational paltusotine for the treatment of acromegaly.

The company stated that statistical significance of primary and secondary endpoints were met in the study.

Crinetics also said that it plans to submit a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second half of 2024.

Currently, Crinetics' stock is rising 17.32 percent, to $44.50 over the previous close of $37.93 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.