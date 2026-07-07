Crinetics Pharma Soars After Vertex Pharma Agrees To $10 Bln Acquisition Deal

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) announced an agreement under which Vertex will acquire Crinetics for $85.00 per share in cash, for a total equity value of approximately $10 billion, or approximately $8.8 billion net of estimated cash acquired. Following the news, Crinetics' shares are up over 99% in after-hours trading to $83.64.

The transaction was unanimously approved by both Vertex and Crinetics and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

The acquisition adds Crinetics' PALSONIFY (paltusotine), the first once-daily oral treatment for adults with acromegaly, approved by the U.S. FDA in September 2025, along with the late-stage clinical asset Atumelnant, a once-daily oral adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) receptor antagonist currently in Phase 3 development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia, to Vertex.

The transaction is expected to contribute immediately to Vertex's revenue growth through the ongoing launch of PALSONIFY, which the company believes has blockbuster potential in acromegaly. Paltusotine is also in Phase 3 development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumours.

Also, Vertex anticipates Atumelnant to become a multi-billion-dollar opportunity, initially in congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), with additional potential in ACTH-dependent Cushing's syndrome.

Notably, at peak, these assets are expected to deliver more than $5 billion in combined annual revenue. The transaction is expected to become accretive to adjusted operating income in 2029.

Vertex expects to finance the acquisition using a combination of cash and debt, supported by $4.5 billion of fully committed bridge financing from Bank of America, N.A. and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc.

Commenting on the deal, Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Vertex, said, "Crinetics is an excellent strategic fit for Vertex, with its focus on serious diseases in speciality markets."

VRTX has traded between $362.50 and $529.99 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $529.59, down 0.29%. VRTX is currently down 0.43% at $527.29 in the after-hours trading.

CRNX has traded between $25.83 and $57.99 in the last year. CRNX closed Monday's trade at $42.03, down 0.47%.

For more biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.