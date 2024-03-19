News & Insights

Crinetics Pharma Reports Positive Results From Phase 3 Studies Of Paltusotine For Acromegaly

March 19, 2024 — 06:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) Tuesday announced positive results from Phase 3 PATHFNDR-2 studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of oral, once-daily investigational paltusotine for the treatment of acromegaly.

PATHFNDR-2 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 24-week treatment and the study met statistical significance on the primary endpoint. The company said all secondary endpoints also met statistical significance.

Paltusotine was generally well-tolerated and no serious adverse events were reported.

Acromegaly is a disorder in adults due to malfunctioning of the pituitary gland.

Crinetics intends to submit a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second half of 2024.

