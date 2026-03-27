Crinetics Director Sells 5,000 Shares With Stock Down 4%, but Here's What Matters More

Key Points

A director of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported that he sold 5,000 shares of the company for a transaction value of approximately $180,761 on March 12, 2026.

The sale represented 23.47% of Coelho’s direct common stock holdings, reducing direct ownership from 21,300 to 16,300 shares.

All shares sold were directly held; no indirect or derivative holdings were involved in this transaction.

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Rogerio Vivaldi Coelho, a director of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX), reported the sale of 5,000 shares of common stock in open-market transactions on March 12, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,000 Transaction value ~$181K Post-transaction common shares (direct) 16,300 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$595K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($36.15).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Coelho’s past trade history?

This is the only open-market sale disclosed by Coelho for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

This is the only open-market sale disclosed by Coelho for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. What was the proportion of direct ownership affected by this transaction?

The sale accounted for 23.47% of Coelho’s direct common stock holdings, reducing the position from 21,300 to 16,300 shares, with all remaining shares held directly and no indirect or derivative exposure reported in the Form 4.

The sale accounted for 23.47% of Coelho’s direct common stock holdings, reducing the position from 21,300 to 16,300 shares, with all remaining shares held directly and no indirect or derivative exposure reported in the Form 4. Was this transaction part of a routine liquidity plan?

Yes, the filing specifies the sale was executed automatically under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Dec. 11, 2025, indicating a pre-scheduled, non-discretionary approach to portfolio management.

Yes, the filing specifies the sale was executed automatically under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Dec. 11, 2025, indicating a pre-scheduled, non-discretionary approach to portfolio management. What valuation context surrounds the transaction?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of around $36.15 per share, closely aligned with both the March 12, 2026, market close of $36.51 and the latest price of $37.28 as of March 17, 2026, offering liquidity without a substantial discount or premium to prevailing market levels.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/12/26) $36.15 Market capitalization $3.97 billion Revenue (TTM) $7.7 million Net income (TTM) -$465.32 million

Company snapshot

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals develops oral therapeutics targeting rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, with key clinical-stage candidates including Paltusotine, CRN04777, and CRN04894.

The firm operates a research-driven model focused on advancing proprietary compounds through clinical trials and regulatory approval, with future revenues expected from product commercialization and licensing.

It targets endocrinologists, specialty physicians, and healthcare providers treating rare endocrine disorders and neuroendocrine tumors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of oral therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company leverages its expertise in receptor pharmacology and drug discovery to advance a pipeline of novel small-molecule therapeutics. With a focus on unmet medical needs in the endocrine space, Crinetics aims to establish a competitive position through differentiated, first-in-class product candidates.

What this transaction means for investors

It seems that the recent sale is more a strategic liquidity move than a signal of confidence in the business, especially since it was carried out under a Rule 10b5-1 plan and marks the director’s first public open-market sale of this stock specifically. Plus, with shares down about 4% over the past year, the timing doesn’t suggest any aggressive profit-taking.



At Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, the focus is now shifting from development to early commercialization. The company saw $7.7 million in revenue for 2025, largely fueled by the launch of its lead drug, Palsonify, which generated $5.4 million in its first quarter on the market. This launch also gained momentum, with over 200 enrollment forms and more than 125 prescribing physicians by the end of the year. However, R&D spending remains high, exceeding $330 million annually as Crinetics pushes forward multiple late-stage programs, including critical trials for atumelnant.



On a positive note, the pipeline is expanding internationally. Crinetics recently submitted a marketing application for Palsonify in Brazil, supported by data from 18 clinical trials, including two successful Phase 3 studies. With around $1.4 billion in cash post-offering, the company is well-positioned for growth, and that’s what investors should pay attention to more than insider sales like this one.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.