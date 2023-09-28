Crinetics (CRNX) Stock Surges 70% in a Month: Here's Why

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRNX is a clinical-stage company that is focused on creating important new therapeutic options for patients with rare endocrine diseases. The company’s lead candidate and an oral SST2 agonist, paltusotine, is currently being studied in two late-stage studies, PATHFNDR-1 and PATHFNDR-2 in the treatment of previously treated acromegaly and treatment-naive acromegaly, respectively.

Crinetics is also currently evaluating paltusotine in yet another mid-stage study for the treatment of Carcinoid syndrome.

The surge in the stock price of the company was observed after Crinetics announced meeting the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints of the phase III PATHFNDR-1 study of paltusotine, in the treatment of acromegaly.

The phase III PATHFNDR-1 study evaluated paltusotine in patients with acromegaly who were switching from current standard-of-care treatment, octreotide or lanreotide depot monotherapy.

Per the data readout, the study met its primary endpoint with statistical significance, observing that 83% of participants taking paltusotine maintained an insulin-like growth factor 1 level ≤ 1.0 times the upper limit of normal compared with those taking placebo (4%). Crinetics also reported that all secondary endpoints also met statistical significance.

Crinetics further reported that the candidate was overall well tolerated with no serious adverse events in the PATHFNDR-1 study.

Per management, results from the study showed the ability of oral paltusotine to maintain both symptom control as well as biochemical control when switching from monthly injections. The oral formulation is also an easier-to-use formulation compared with the current standard-of-care injections.

Acromegaly is a rare endocrine disease generally caused by a pituitary adenoma, which is a non-cancerous tumor in the pituitary that secretes growth hormone.

Crinetics’ second phase III study, PATHFNDR-2, is evaluating oral paltusotine in participants with acromegaly who are treatment-naïve or not currently receiving medical therapy. The PATHFNDR-2 study has completed enrollment and expects to report top-line data in the first quarter of 2024.

Subject to positive results from the PATHFNDR-2 study, the company anticipates submitting a new drug application to the FDA in 2024, seeking the regulatory approval of oral paltusotine for all acromegaly patients who require pharmacotherapy, including newly diagnosed patients and those switching from other therapies.

CRNX’s phase II study evaluating paltusotine in patients with carcinoid syndrome is also currently ongoing and expects to report preliminary results later this year.

Besides paltusotine, Crinetics has another clinical-stage candidate in its pipeline, CRN04894. The company is currently conducting clinical studies of CRN04894 in Cushing’s disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Top-line data from both studies are expected in 2024.

