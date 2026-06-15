Crinetics' Atumelnant Demonstrates Positive Phase 2 CAH And Phase 1b/2a Cushing's Data; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) on Monday presented Phase 2 data for its investigational candidate Atumelnant in Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) from the TouCAHn trial, along with results from a Phase 1b/2a study in ACTH-dependent Cushing's syndrome, at the Endocrine Society's Annual Meeting (ENDO 2026).

Company Profile

Crinetics develops therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumours.

Crinetics' first commercial product, PALSONIFY (paltusotine), is a once-daily oral treatment approved by the U.S. FDA and by the EMA for adults with acromegaly who have had an inadequate response to surgery and for whom surgery is not an option.

Crinetics is also developing Atumelnant, an investigational oral nonpeptide MC2R antagonist for the treatment of diseases caused by excess adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) receptor, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing's disease.

Trial Details

Phase 2 TouCAHn Trial

The TouCAHn trial is an open-label, global, Phase 2 study designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of Atumelnant when administered for 12 weeks in people with classic CAH.

The trial enrolled 38 participants in four cohorts, with a median A4 or Androstenedione of 980.8 ng/dL(range=116-2755). Primary endpoints included change from baseline in morning serum A4 (androstenedione) levels and incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events.

Phase 1b/2a Study in ACTH-dependent Cushing's Syndrome

The Phase 1b/2a is an open-label, multiple-ascending-dose exploratory study to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic biomarker responses associated with Atumelnant over a 10-day inpatient treatment period in participants with ACTH-dependent Cushing's syndrome.

Participants received oral Atumelnant once daily for 10 days, followed by monitoring during four wash-out days.

Key Findings

Phase 2 CAH Cohort 4 At ENDO 2026, findings from cohort 4 of the Phase 2 CAH trial were presented for the first time, and the results at week 12 include the following,

-In cohort 4,the mean percentage change from baseline in A4 morning serum levels was -67%.

-Seven out of eight participants (88%) achieved a physiologic daily dose of GC(glucocorticoids).

-With mean change from baseline of -64% and -56%, reductions in pre-GC serum 11-OHA4 and 11-KT were rapid and sustained, said Crinetics.

-Atumelnant was generally well tolerated with no treatment-related severe or serious adverse events to date.

Phase 1b/2a ADCS Trial Results

-Atumelnant rapidly lowered early morning serum cortisol in all participants, according to the company.

-Atumelnant also rapidly lowered UFC (24-hour Urine Free Cortisol), and at the end of the 10-day dosing period, UFC remained less than or equal to the upper limit of normal (ULN) in 3/6 participants.

-The company said the adverse events were mild to moderate and consistent with symptoms of adrenal insufficiency.

"Based on promising results from phase 2 clinical trials presented today, we are advancing Atumelnant into late-phase clinical development. " said Dr Alan Krasner, M.D., Chief Endocrinologist, Crinetics.

CRNX has traded between $25.83 and $57.99 over the last year. CRNX closed Friday's trade (12-06-2026) at $4.47, up 2.80%.

In the overnight market, CRNX is up 4.58% at $36.05.

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