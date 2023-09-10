Crinetics : Phase 3 Study Of Paltusotine In Acromegaly Meets Primary And Secondary Endpoints

(RTTNews) - Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) said that paltusotine, an oral, once-daily investigational compound, achieved positive results by meeting the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints of the Phase 3 PATHFNDR-1 study (NCT04837040). The study evaluated paltusotine in patients with acromegaly.

PATHFNDR-1 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 36-week treatment period followed by an optional open-label extension study evaluating paltusotine in participants with acromegaly switching from standard-of-care injected depot somatostatin analogs. The study enrolled participants with acromegaly who were biochemically controlled on octreotide or lanreotide depot monotherapy. PATHFNDR-1 is one of two ongoing, placebo-controlled Phase 3 studies of once-daily, oral paltusotine.

The company noted that the study met statistical significance on the primary endpoint, based on the proportion of participants taking paltusotine (83%) who maintained an insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) level greater than equal to 1.0 times the upper limit of normal (xULN) compared to those taking placebo (4%). All secondary endpoints also met statistical significance.

The company said the study demonstrated that the transition to paltusotine was done seamlessly and the results showed once-daily, oral paltusotine maintained both symptom control as well as biochemical control when switching from monthly injections.

In PATHFNDR-1, paltusotine was well tolerated and no serious or severe adverse events were reported in participants treated with paltusotine.

A full analysis of the PATHFNDR-1 results is underway, which the company expects to present at upcoming scientific conferences. PATHFNDR-2, a Phase 3 study of oral paltusotine in participants with acromegaly who are treatment-naïve or not currently receiving medical therapy, is fully enrolled and topline data are expected in the first quarter of 2024.

Pending successful findings from the PATHFNDR-2 study, Crinetics plans to submit a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2024 seeking regulatory approval for all acromegaly patients who require pharmacotherapy, including newly diagnosed patients and those switching from other therapies.

The company is also conducting an open-label Phase 2 study to evaluate paltusotine in patients with carcinoid syndrome and intends to report preliminary results later this year.

Acromegaly is a serious rare disease generally caused by a pituitary adenoma, a benign tumor in the pituitary that secretes growth hormone. Excess growth hormone secretion causes excess secretion of IGF-1 from the liver. Prolonged exposure to increased levels of IGF-1 and GH leads to progressive and serious systemic complications, often resulting in bone, joint, cardiovascular, metabolic, cerebrovascular, or respiratory disease.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.