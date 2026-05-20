Crimson Wine Q1 Loss Narrows Y/Y as Sales Rise on Raeburn Deal

Shares of Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. CWGL have declined 4.3% since reporting results for the first quarter of 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 0.5% return. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 9.1% against the S&P 500’s 5.6% advance, reflecting investor caution despite stronger quarterly sales and narrower losses.

Crimson Wine reported first-quarter 2026 net sales of $18.3 million, up 26% from $14.5 million in the year-ago quarter, driven primarily by the February acquisition of the Raeburn wine assets and higher wholesale shipments. The net loss narrowed to $0.6 million, or 3 cents per share, from a loss of $0.9 million, or 5 cents per share, in the prior-year quarter. Gross profit rose 19% to $7.9 million, although the gross margin contracted to 43% from 46% a year earlier due to acquisition-related inventory cost impacts. The operating loss improved to $0.6 million from $1.5 million in the prior-year period.

Wholesale Growth Offsets Weak Direct-to-Consumer Demand

Wholesale sales climbed 55% year over year to $12.3 million, benefiting from nearly two months of Raeburn wine shipments following the Feb. 9 acquisition. Crimson also cited increased shipments across other brands, particularly Pine Ridge, as contributing factors. Wholesale gross profit increased 43% to $4.8 million.

However, the wholesale gross margin declined to 39% from 42% a year earlier. Management attributed the compression primarily to the higher cost basis assigned to acquired Raeburn inventory through purchase accounting. The acquired inventory reduced the wholesale margin by 489 basis points during the quarter and is expected to continue weighing on profitability until the inventory is sold through.

Direct-to-consumer sales, which include wine clubs, tasting rooms and ecommerce channels, declined 7% year over year to $5.6 million. The company said tasting room visitation and club memberships remained pressured by softer discretionary spending and weaker consumer demand trends. Direct-to-consumer gross profit fell 6% year over year to $3.7 million, though the gross margin held steady at 66% due to a more favorable sales mix.

Other revenues, including bulk wine and grape sales, custom winemaking, event fees and merchandise, fell 23% to $0.4 million, mainly because of lower bulk wine and grape sales.

Expenses & Financing Costs Increase

Total operating expenses rose 4% year over year to $8.5 million. General and administrative expenses increased 11% to $4.4 million due to non-recurring costs tied to the Raeburn acquisition. Sales and marketing expenses declined 3% to $4.1 million because of lower accrued compensation costs.

Interest expenses more than doubled to $0.5 million from $0.2 million a year earlier after the company borrowed $29 million under its revolving credit facility to finance the Raeburn acquisition. Other income declined 64% to $0.2 million as lower cash and investment balances reduced interest income.

Crimson ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $14.3 million, down from $20.6 million at the end of 2025. Inventory increased to $91.3 million from $67 million, largely reflecting the addition of acquired Raeburn inventory.

Management Commentary & Market Conditions

Management emphasized that the Raeburn acquisition expands Crimson’s portfolio in the Chardonnay and Pinot Noir categories, and supports broader wholesale growth initiatives. The company also reiterated that direct-to-consumer demand remains challenged by weaker wine consumption trends and softer discretionary spending.

The company disclosed that wine shipments to Canada were disrupted by U.S.-Canada trade tensions beginning late in the first quarter of 2025, although some Canadian markets resumed purchases during the second half of last year.

The company further noted that one of its key distributors is exploring divestiture options in certain markets. Crimson had approximately $4 million in receivables tied to that distributor as of March 31, 2026, though management said no reserve was currently required.

Liquidity & Capital Resources

Net cash provided by operating activities improved significantly to $2.4 million from $0.1 million a year earlier. Investing cash outflows totaled $37.3 million, primarily related to the Raeburn acquisition, while financing activities generated $28.7 million from borrowings under the revolving credit facility.

Crimson said it remains in compliance with all debt covenants and believes existing liquidity, operating cash flow and borrowing capacity will be sufficient to meet anticipated cash requirements over the next 12 months.

Other Developments

During the first quarter, Crimson completed the acquisition of the Raeburn wine assets for $37.5 million, including transaction-related costs. The acquired assets included inventory, intellectual property, trademarks and customer lists associated with the Raeburn brand. The company said the transaction represents a strategic expansion opportunity within the luxury wine market.

Separately, Crimson continues to market its Double Canyon property in Washington for sale after classifying $7.7 million in assets as held for sale in late 2025.

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