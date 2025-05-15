Crimson Wine Group Incurs Loss in Q1 as Sales Decline 9% Y/Y

Shares of Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. CWGL have gained 3.1% since reporting results for the first quarter of 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 3.9% rally over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has risen 4.3% compared with the S&P 500’s 11.4% growth.

Crimson Wine Group reported net sales of $14.5 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, down 9% from $15.9 million a year ago. The company’s net loss widened to $0.9 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, from $0.6 million, or 3 cents per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The decline in revenues primarily stemmed from a 14% drop in wholesale sales and modest softness in the direct-to-consumer channel. Total gross profit fell 14% year over year to $6.6 million, and the company’s gross margin declined by two percentage points to 46%.

Other Key Business Metrics

Within segment performance, wholesale net sales decreased $1.2 million year over year to $7.9 million due to reduced domestic shipments and a sharp decline in exports, particularly to Canada and Europe. The export business faced headwinds from retaliatory trade measures, resulting in the suspension of shipments to Canada late in the quarter.

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales, which include wine club memberships, e-commerce, and tasting room revenues, were relatively flat at $6 million. A slight decline in wine club revenues was mostly offset by stronger e-commerce sales, buoyed by targeted promotions and improved customer database utilization. The gross margin in the DTC channel improved 89 basis points to 66%, supported by a favorable product mix emphasizing higher-priced wines.

The “Other” category, comprising bulk wine and grape sales, custom winemaking services, and non-wine retail, experienced a 20% year-over-year revenue decline to $0.6 million. This segment posted a gross loss of $0.6 million, reversing a modest gross profit in the prior year. The loss stemmed largely from a $0.8-million inventory write-down, more than triple the write-down recorded in the year-ago period.

Management Commentary

Management attributed the decline in wholesale sales to shifting distributor purchasing patterns and elevated inventory levels at the distributor level. The company emphasized that the softness in the channel does not necessarily reflect end-market demand, but rather inventory management efforts by wholesalers.

On the direct-to-consumer front, executives pointed to Ecommerce momentum and enhanced promotional strategies as positive takeaways for the quarter. However, they acknowledged modest churn in wine club memberships, which they continued to monitor closely.

The company reiterated its strategy of prioritizing higher-margin DTC sales while managing wholesale channel complexity. It continues to invest in customer relationship management tools and digital infrastructure to enhance consumer engagement.

Factors Influencing Headline Numbers

The primary contributors to the revenue decline were lower case shipments and an unfavorable sales mix in the wholesale channel. Export volumes were notably affected by trade disruptions, with Canadian sales effectively halted by the end of the quarter due to tariffs.

Gross margin erosion was led by higher inventory write-downs, particularly in the “Other” segment, and, to a lesser extent, by shifts in cost structures. Cost of sales declined 5% year over year to $7.8 million but did not offset the top-line contraction. Operating expenses fell 5% to $8.2 million, led by a 12% reduction in sales and marketing spend, reflecting lower promotional and third-party service costs. General and administrative expenses rose 5% to $4 million due to increased professional services.

The cash flow from operations was modestly positive at $0.1 million, a notable improvement from a $3.7-million outflow in the prior-year quarter. This was aided by favorable movements in working capital, particularly a $4.1-million decrease in accounts receivable.

View

The company continued to experience uncertainty in the wholesale channel and trade tensions impacting exports. Management expected Ecommerce to remain a bright spot and is evaluating opportunities to mitigate volatility in international markets.

Other Developments

In the quarter, Crimson Wine Group repurchased 58,252 shares of its common stock for $0.3 million at an average price of $5.92 per share. Effective March 21, 2025, the company suspended its 2023 Repurchase Program, which had originally authorized the repurchase of up to 2 million shares through the end of 2026. No acquisitions, divestitures, or material business restructurings were reported.

Additionally, the company continues to respond to a cybersecurity incident first disclosed in 2024. While no financial impacts from the breach were recognized this quarter, a class action lawsuit remains pending, and the company has accrued related expenses, which it expects to recover through insurance. Management reiterated that the situation is evolving and may result in additional costs depending on the outcome of the litigation and any further discoveries.

